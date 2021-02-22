Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $125.53

Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $125.53 and last traded at $125.50, with a volume of 58092 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $124.84.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.02.

Get Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 382,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,516,000 after buying an additional 11,649 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,094.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after buying an additional 41,288 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 498,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,313,000 after acquiring an additional 11,412 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 949,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,924,000 after acquiring an additional 142,100 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.