Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Trading Down 12.5%

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s stock price fell 12.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.23. 2,521,511 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 260% from the average session volume of 700,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, December 10th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.85.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $106.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VBLT. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 184.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 35,766 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 142.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 54,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 45.7% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 31,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter valued at $421,000. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

