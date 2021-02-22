Vectors Research Management LLC Buys 1,338 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,942 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter worth about $239,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter valued at $176,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 1,425.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

BBY stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.31. 34,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,395,481. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.85. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $124.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $477,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

