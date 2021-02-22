Vectors Research Management LLC Buys 6,806 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 69.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.28. The stock had a trading volume of 260,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,307,405. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $187.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.10. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

