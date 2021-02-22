Vectors Research Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,149 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 6.9% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Vectors Research Management LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $22,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

NASDAQ:IGSB traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $55.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,127. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.02. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $55.30.

