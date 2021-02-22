Vectors Research Management LLC Sells 1,045 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Vectors Research Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $204.74. 202,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,268,951. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $208.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.19 and a 200 day moving average of $183.85.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.