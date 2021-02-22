Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.67

Vectura Group plc (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 4179 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Vectura Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Peel Hunt lowered Vectura Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vectura Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $877.39 million, a P/E ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

