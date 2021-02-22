Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,881,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,883 shares during the period. Veeva Systems makes up 1.9% of Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 1.24% of Veeva Systems worth $512,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $796,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total transaction of $2,862,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,942,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 475 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.93, for a total transaction of $127,266.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,266.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,901 shares of company stock valued at $10,760,730 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.96.

VEEV traded down $19.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $294.24. The company had a trading volume of 46,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,182. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $325.54. The company has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.64, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $289.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.21.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

