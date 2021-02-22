Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) fell 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $286.27 and last traded at $293.11. 2,259,767 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 156% from the average session volume of 883,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $313.82.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.96.

The company has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 136.97, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $291.61 and its 200-day moving average is $279.86.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.93, for a total value of $127,266.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,266.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.11, for a total value of $605,784.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,025.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,901 shares of company stock valued at $10,760,730 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

