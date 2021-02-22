Veil (VEIL) Market Cap Reaches $995,032.43

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Veil has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. One Veil coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Veil has a total market cap of $995,032.43 and $13,573.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Veil alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,791.10 or 0.99997371 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00040253 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $268.95 or 0.00499970 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006682 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.71 or 0.00289464 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.79 or 0.00789680 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.07 or 0.00137705 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00008392 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002251 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001556 BTC.

About Veil

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

Veil can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.