Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Trading Down 14.9%

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)’s share price was down 14.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.82 and last traded at $17.97. Approximately 12,099,134 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 5,371,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.11.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VLDR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.96.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.