Ventus VCT D (LON:VEND) Trading Up 0.8%

Ventus VCT D (LON:VEND)’s share price was up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 128 ($1.67) and last traded at GBX 128 ($1.67). Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 6,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127 ($1.66).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 127.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 127.99.

Ventus VCT D Company Profile (LON:VEND)

Ventus VCT plc 1 is a venture capital trust managed by Temporis Capital LLP, Asset Management Arm. The fund invests in companies developing, constructing, and operating small to medium sized onshore United Kingdom wind farms. However it will consider investments in other renewable energy technologies.

