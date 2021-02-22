Ventus VCT (LON:VEN) Shares Down 1.5%

Ventus VCT Plc (LON:VEN) was down 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 97 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 97 ($1.27). Approximately 1,096 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 22,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.50 ($1.29).

The company has a market cap of £28.69 million and a P/E ratio of 15.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 98.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 101.20.

About Ventus VCT (LON:VEN)

Ventus VCT plc 1 is a venture capital trust managed by Temporis Capital LLP, Asset Management Arm. The fund invests in companies developing, constructing, and operating small to medium sized onshore United Kingdom wind farms. However it will consider investments in other renewable energy technologies.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventus VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventus VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.