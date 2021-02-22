Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.10.
VERO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Venus Concept from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Venus Concept in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Friday, December 11th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 9,334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 24,924 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 39,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 53,337 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Venus Concept
Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.
