Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Trading 9.1% Higher

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) was up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.60 and last traded at $2.53. Approximately 3,474,272 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 1,351,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VERB shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Verb Technology in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Verb Technology from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $122.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERB. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verb Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verb Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Verb Technology by 737.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 70,808 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verb Technology by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 47,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Verb Technology in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers verb Customer Relationship Management (CRM) application; verbLEARN, a Learning Management System application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a Live Broadcast Video Webinar application.

