Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Trading 9.1% Higher

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) was up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.60 and last traded at $2.53. Approximately 3,474,272 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 1,351,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VERB shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Verb Technology in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Verb Technology from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $122.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40.
About Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB)
Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers verb Customer Relationship Management (CRM) application; verbLEARN, a Learning Management System application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a Live Broadcast Video Webinar application.
