Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Trading Down 5.8%

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)’s share price fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.38 and last traded at $48.44. 678,432 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 692,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VCEL. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Vericel from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vericel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.88.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4,844,000.00 and a beta of 3.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vericel during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vericel by 302.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vericel by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Vericel by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

