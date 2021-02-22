VeriCoin (VRC) Market Cap Hits $3.30 Million

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded up 21.4% against the dollar. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0986 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriCoin has a market cap of $3.30 million and $632,687.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53,705.19 or 1.00828812 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00039372 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006750 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.42 or 0.00137837 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000220 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003718 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,488,811 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.