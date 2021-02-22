Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 58.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,486 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,493 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.2% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Capital Management LP lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $35,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 191.4% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.84.

VZ stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.46. 576,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,103,381. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $233.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.68.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

