Vertcoin Hits Market Cap of $40.46 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Vertcoin has a market cap of $40.46 million and approximately $825,304.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,450.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,744.64 or 0.03264035 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.65 or 0.00379128 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $612.35 or 0.01145647 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.49 or 0.00399414 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.64 or 0.00414660 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.03 or 0.00263843 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00025149 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 58,847,172 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

