Vetri (VLD) Price Reaches $0.0073

Vetri (CURRENCY:VLD) traded down 15.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Vetri has a total market capitalization of $2.51 million and $630.00 worth of Vetri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vetri has traded 40.8% higher against the dollar. One Vetri token can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Vetri

Vetri (VLD) is a token. Vetri’s total supply is 449,848,164 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,114,097 tokens. The Reddit community for Vetri is /r/vetri_global and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vetri’s official Twitter account is @valid_global and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vetri’s official message board is blog.vetri.global . The official website for Vetri is vetri.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Valid is a data marketplace that will consist of a mobile wallet for users to manage their digital identity and person data. Furthermore, the platform users will be able to manage web applications for consumers to buy and access their data on the marketplace. Valid token (VLD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will work as a utility token, enabling the transactions between users and data consumers on the Valid marketplace. “

Vetri Token Trading

