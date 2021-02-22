Viacoin Hits Market Cap of $17.10 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001363 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $17.10 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $207.27 or 0.00382818 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000324 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,430 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

