Viad (NYSE:VVI) Trading 10.1% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI)’s stock price rose 10.1% on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $43.01 and last traded at $42.70. Approximately 184,051 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 166,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.79.

Specifically, Director Andrew B. Benett acquired 1,340 shares of Viad stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.91 per share, for a total transaction of $50,799.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,086.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.58.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.41). Viad had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 18.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viad Corp. will post -6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VVI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Viad by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Viad by 6.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Viad during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 24,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

About Viad (NYSE:VVI)

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, furnishings and graphics, measurement, logistics, creative, exhibit program management, strategy and marketing, agency, rental exhibit, and custom design and fabrication services.

