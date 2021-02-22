VIBE Hits 1-Day Volume of $5,914.00 (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 22nd. VIBE has a market cap of $1.36 million and $5,914.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIBE token can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VIBE has traded up 82.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00057352 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 53.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.30 or 0.00762016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00039816 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00025030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00060791 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00039304 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE (CRYPTO:VIBE) is a token. Its launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VIBE

VIBE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars.

