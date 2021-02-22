VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Price Target Raised to $32.00

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.68.

VICI Properties stock opened at $27.96 on Monday. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in VICI Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 22,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 94.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 2.6% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

