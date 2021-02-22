Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 499 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.59.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total value of $30,484,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total transaction of $540,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 256,393 shares of company stock worth $106,582,391 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $489.96 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.90, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $458.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.56.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

