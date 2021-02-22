Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,828 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Micron Technology by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,372,079 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $178,333,000 after buying an additional 267,900 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 41,058 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Capital Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU opened at $90.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $91.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MU. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.61.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $427,627.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,019,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 12,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $808,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,666,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,566 shares of company stock worth $9,485,357. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.