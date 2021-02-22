VIDT Datalink Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.35 Million (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $32.04 million and approximately $3.35 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDT Datalink token can now be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001247 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00056172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.21 or 0.00710381 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00038479 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00027003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00061181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,247.62 or 0.04324590 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT Datalink (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org . The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

VIDT Datalink Token Trading

