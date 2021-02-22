VIDY (VIDY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.01 Million

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. VIDY has a market cap of $12.88 million and $1.01 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VIDY has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One VIDY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00056205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 69.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.04 or 0.00738438 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00040471 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005955 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00058912 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00019276 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00038284 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY is a coin. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,067,936,682 coins. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . VIDY’s official website is vidy.com . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

Buying and Selling VIDY

VIDY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

