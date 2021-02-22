Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($1.20) Per Share

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Viking Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.20) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.21). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.76) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

Shares of VKTX opened at $7.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.60 million, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.61. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $10.09.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 125,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,852 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

