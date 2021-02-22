Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Viking Therapeutics in a report released on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15).

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VKTX. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Viking Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.44.

VKTX stock opened at $7.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $568.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 2.02. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $10.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.61.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,395,000 after purchasing an additional 33,558 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 134,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 21,505 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 43,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

