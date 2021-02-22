Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.76) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Viking Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.76) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.84). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.49) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.56) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Viking Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.44.

VKTX stock opened at $7.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $568.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.61. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $10.09.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VKTX. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

