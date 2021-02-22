Viking Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Viking Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 17th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.18). William Blair also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.32) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.37) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VKTX. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.44.

NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $7.67 on Monday. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $10.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.61. The stock has a market cap of $568.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 2.02.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15).

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

