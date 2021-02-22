VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (LON:VOF) Hits New 52-Week High at $436.00

Shares of VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 436 ($5.70) and last traded at GBX 429.50 ($5.61), with a volume of 105378 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 437 ($5.71).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 436.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 370.87. The company has a market capitalization of £732.56 million and a P/E ratio of 286.33.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Company Profile (LON:VOF)

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

