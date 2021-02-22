Viridian Ria LLC Acquires 6,007 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Viridian Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,007 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.5% of Viridian Ria LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Viridian Ria LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTIP. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 322.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.32. 5,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,012. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $46.38 and a 1-year high of $51.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.02.

