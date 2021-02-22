Viridian Ria LLC Has $4.45 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Viridian Ria LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.2% of Viridian Ria LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Viridian Ria LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 691.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 9,500,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,529,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024,881 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,410 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,421,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,628,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,184 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.40. The stock had a trading volume of 8,604,011 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.16. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

