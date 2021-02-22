Viridian Ria LLC Increases Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Viridian Ria LLC grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,609 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.1% of Viridian Ria LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Viridian Ria LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.10, for a total value of $3,357,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.38, for a total transaction of $366,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,349,936 shares of company stock worth $365,495,646. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $258.91. 388,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,701,320. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $266.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.23. The firm has a market cap of $737.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

