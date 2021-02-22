Viridian Ria LLC Sells 424 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Viridian Ria LLC reduced its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Coupa Software makes up approximately 0.8% of Viridian Ria LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Viridian Ria LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Coupa Software by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Coupa Software by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 6,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Coupa Software by 439.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Coupa Software by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Coupa Software by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on COUP. Barclays upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $232.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.16.

Coupa Software stock traded down $20.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $349.42. 14,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $99.01 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total value of $525,029.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at $368,018.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.70, for a total transaction of $17,835,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,909,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 196,931 shares of company stock worth $67,958,529. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

