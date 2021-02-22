Viridian Ria LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Viridian Ria LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 381,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,111 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 9.7% of Viridian Ria LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Viridian Ria LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $35,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2,524.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,023,000 after buying an additional 2,606,476 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 381.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,263,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,186 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $91,034,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,042.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,503,000 after buying an additional 1,236,166 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 860.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,826,000 after buying an additional 953,633 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.44. 142,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,141,086. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.09. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $107.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

