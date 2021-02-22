Virtus Cumberland Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CUMB) Shares Up 0%

Virtus Cumberland Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CUMB) shares shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.84 and last traded at $24.84. 1,871 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 1,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.83.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.83.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Cumberland Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Cumberland Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.