Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $4.73 Per Share

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) – Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Virtus Investment Partners in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now forecasts that the closed-end fund will post earnings per share of $4.73 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.63. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ Q2 2021 earnings at $7.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $28.35 EPS.

VRTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.80.

VRTS stock opened at $247.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 32.42 and a quick ratio of 32.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.49. Virtus Investment Partners has a one year low of $55.37 and a one year high of $263.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 1.66.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.20. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 12,529 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,752 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

