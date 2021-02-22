Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Visa by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its position in Visa by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 97,562 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,340,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares during the period. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $1,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $203.05 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $220.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $396.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,398 shares of company stock valued at $17,896,223 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.64.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

