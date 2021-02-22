Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 93.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 807 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 12,396 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.8% of RMR Wealth Builders’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Visa were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.2% in the third quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.3% in the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 523.6% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 12,516 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 10,509 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 729.5% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,398 shares of company stock valued at $17,896,223 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.64.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $1.73 on Monday, hitting $206.46. The company had a trading volume of 126,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,040,029. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $220.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

