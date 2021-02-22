Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Stock Holdings Lifted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,780 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.25% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $7,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 111.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 54,695.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

NYSE:VSH opened at $23.63 on Monday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $24.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average is $18.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $667.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ruta Zandman sold 21,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $500,033.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 273,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,258,943.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

