Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.42

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.42 and last traded at $24.14, with a volume of 2215213 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.63.

Separately, Bank of America lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vishay Intertechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $667.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.71 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Director Ruta Zandman sold 21,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $500,033.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 273,197 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,943.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 111.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile (NYSE:VSH)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

