Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Stock Price Down 11.5%

Shares of Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) dropped 11.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.63 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 1,012,093 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 410,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $235.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 3.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Deep Basin Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 4,227,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,822,000 after buying an additional 638,423 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,268,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $3,623,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. 20.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSE:VIST)

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. It principally owns producing assets in Argentina, as well as in Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 101.8 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

