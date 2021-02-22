Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.56.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CL King increased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $523,832.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,006.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,336 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 262.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

VSTO stock opened at $34.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.00. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $38.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 0.40.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $574.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

