VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair raised shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

NASDAQ VTGN opened at $2.96 on Monday. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $419.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,550,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,550,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,703,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,734,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,345,000. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

