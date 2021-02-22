VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Stock Price Down 13.9%

Shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) dropped 13.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.55. Approximately 10,384,520 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 4,933,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

VTGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $361.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.52.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. On average, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTGN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN)

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

