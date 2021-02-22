Vistra (NYSE:VST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.49

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.49 and last traded at $23.49, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.91.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vistra from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.63.

Get Vistra alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.24.

In related news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $7,042,626.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $52,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,213.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $542,170 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 24.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after buying an additional 89,962 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 14,041 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Vistra by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 50,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 71.2% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 453,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 188,433 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the third quarter worth about $440,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vistra (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.