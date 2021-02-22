Vistra (NYSE:VST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.49

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.49 and last traded at $23.49, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.91.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vistra from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.63.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.24.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 24.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after buying an additional 89,962 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 14,041 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Vistra by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 50,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 71.2% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 453,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 188,433 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the third quarter worth about $440,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Vistra (NYSE:VST)
Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.
