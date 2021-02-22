Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Trading Up 8%

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS)’s stock price was up 8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $8.90. Approximately 564,559 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the average daily volume of 214,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VVOS shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Vivos Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vivos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVOS. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,773,000.

Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VVOS)

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing (SDB) comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The company's solutions cover proprietary alternatives for treating mild-to-moderate OSA; craniofacial and anatomical anomalies that are associated with mild-to-moderate OSA.

